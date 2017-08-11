DPS responding to fatal crash on US 84 & FM 2641

The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a fatal crash on US 84 and FM 2641. All traffic is blocked and is being rerouted.

According to troopers, a van pulling a trailer traveling east bound on US 84 was struck by a pickup traveling south east on FM 2641.

Both the passenger in the van and the driver of the van were taken to a local hospital. Troopers say the passenger died at the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not injured, the passenger in the pickup was also taken to the hospital.

