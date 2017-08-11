Harvey House offers unique stay in Slaton

If you're looking for a place to stay here in Slaton, look no further than the Harvey House Bed and Breakfast.

The Fred Harvey company first opened the Harvey House in 1912 and operated as a railroad side restaurant until the 40s. It then became a depot until the 80s, and now serves as a bed and breakfast event center.

Now, it offers a unique setting for families full of photographs, artifacts, and history from the golden age of railroads.

"The Slaton Harvey House is really important to Slaton because it shows the birth of Slaton. We were built around the railroad and agriculture. The Harvey House is the last Santa Fe structure that shows where we were born," said Jessica Kelly, Operations Manager of the Slaton Harvey House.

The Harvey House can be reserved for an overnight stay, events, weddings, and more.

