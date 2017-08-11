TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane blocked off near west 19th Street - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane blocked off near west 19th Street

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
An SUV sits on 19th Street after a two car collisions. Traffic has been reduced to one lane and there is no word yet on any injuries. (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) An SUV sits on 19th Street after a two car collisions. Traffic has been reduced to one lane and there is no word yet on any injuries. (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
Source: Daniel Alvarado (KCBD) Source: Daniel Alvarado (KCBD)

A two SUV collision has caused a traffic delay on West 19th Street near Covenant Hospital.

The crash happened a little after noon Friday and crews are currently working to clean up at the moment. Going the west-bound direction, traffic has been reduced to one lane.

EMS is currently on scene and there is no word yet as to any injuries on scene. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

