Coach Ron Mayberry to host book signing Saturday

In the eyes of Ron Mayberry, every day of your life, you are a coach.

You coach your kids, pets and even your employees. That’s why he wrote this book, to be a coach you must have some training.

So, after 53-years of being a basketball coach at 32 different schools along the way Mayberry felt the need to write a book.

“I’ve done something that someone will never do or want to do,” Mayberry said. “I’ve been the head coach at (more than) 30 different schools, so what I did was make that. There are 185 coachable moments in there, and I think there is just a couple that are over done.”

Overall Mayberry won 908 games as a head coach in his career.

His book signing will take place at Raider Ranch at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

