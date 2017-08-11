Vista College to host Heartwalk Trade Days

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Vista College will host its Heartwalk Trade Days at its campus located at 4620 50th St.

Parking for the event will be west of the building, with signage to help people know where they can park. There will be shopping and health care vendors for people to choose from.

The event will also include food and family events such as a meet and greet with a Disney Princesses including Belle, from Beauty and the Beast, and Anna, from Frozen.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.