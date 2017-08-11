Slaton, TX facts and economic drivers

Slaton, TX was founded when the Santa Fe Railroad sent W.B. Storey Junior from Chicago to establish a townsite as a point to service trains.

The company bought the town site in 1911 and designed its street pattern after the layout of Washington D.C.

It was named in honor of rancher and banker O.L. Slaton. Right now, Slaton's population is just more than 6,000 people.

A major economic driver in Slaton is on that is shared by towns all over the South Plains... cotton.

Agriculture is big with many Slaton-area farm families going back generations.

Another economic driver in Slaton is on that has been there since the beginning. The railroad essentially started the town and it still thrives.

