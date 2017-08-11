4ORE! Golf set to open today - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

4ORE! Golf set to open today

4ORE! Golf (Source: Jenna Siffringer KCBD) 4ORE! Golf (Source: Jenna Siffringer KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

For the past nine months, 4ORE Golf has been under construction.

Today that will change, as they announced they will open their doors to the public at 5 p.m.

The upscale golf entertainment complex will feature many golf-simulated games, that can be played in one of their 60 climate-controlled tee boxes.

As well as an elite training academy, full-service sports bar and grille, multiple outdoor patios, and an upscale cocktail lounge.

The facility is located at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly