Cause of Abernathy Police Chief's termination revealed

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Former Abernathy Police Chief Cameron Bowman (Source: Abernathy city website) Former Abernathy Police Chief Cameron Bowman (Source: Abernathy city website)
ABERNATHY, TX (KCBD) -

The Abernathy City Council voted unanimously to terminate Police Chief Cameron Bowman on Thursday night. Bowman was suspended without pay on Monday.

City Attorney Todd Hurd would not provide details about the firing, but he did confirm that Bowman was terminated for cause, "violation of policy."

After a public records request, KCBD has learned Cameron Bowman was terminated on charges of numerous unauthorized purchases on a city credit card. The letter of suspension was sent to Bowman from City Manager Mike Cypert on Aug. 7, before the City Council voted on terminating him.

Hurd said documentation about the dismissal has been forwarded to the Hale County District Attorney, as well as the Texas Rangers.

Former chief Luis Villarreal has been appointed police chief in the interim until the city can go through the hiring process.

Bowman was chief for five years. Hurd says he will not receive any kind of severance package.

