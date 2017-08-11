Cause of Abernathy Police Chief's termination revealed

With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
Covenant Health hosted its annual allergy and asthma fair Friday to educate people on what they should do when they experience certain allergy or asthma symptoms.
The Texas Parent Teacher Association is pushing parents to get ready for school and help their kids be successful.
The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office will have funeral services for Deputy Jason Fann, 28, of Plains who was killed in the line of duty in a car accident, while responding to an accident call on August 5, 2017 around 6 p.m. on State Highway 214.
