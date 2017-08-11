Texas Air Museum keeps war artifacts flying in Slaton

Planes and other artifacts that found their use in several of the world’s biggest conflicts rest and still fly at the Texas Air Museum in Slaton.

"The museum started around 1995," President of Texas Air Museum Systems Mike Delano said. "Slaton donated the land to us on a lease and we eventually built all the buildings you see here. Slaton more or less picked us."

The museum only had one plane, donated by the Navy, in its possession as they were looking for a place to house its future collection.

The City of Slaton saw the value in the past while looking to the future when it offered that place for the museum to share our nation’s and world’s history.

"We have artifacts from WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Desert Storm, covering the whole spectrum from WWI forward," Delano said.

The museum now boasts many planes with around half a dozen of them still flying that take part in what Delano calls a “first-class air show for a small town.” That air show takes place every other year.

Delano told KCBD the show involves everything from pyrotechnics to aerobatic acts.

However, even when grounded, the war birds still stand out in history.

"We have several artifacts unique to this museum that you won’t see anywhere else in the world," Delano said.

The Texas Air Museum is open every Saturday.

