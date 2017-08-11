Fire reported near County Road 6420 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire reported near County Road 6420

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Just after 2:30 p.m. Friday a large structure fire was reported in the 5200 block of East County Road 6420.

Multiple sources have reported a fire in that area. Currently, the New Deal, Idalou, Roosevelt and Buffalo Springs Lake fire departments are on scene. 

Sources say the fire actually started early Friday morning, around 1 a.m. and was able to re-kindle. One fire fighter was down on the scene, and is currently being assessed by EMS, but those injuries do not seem serious. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has sent a crew there and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

