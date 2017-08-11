PTA President talks back-to-school, funding, and vouchers.

The Texas Parent Teacher Association is pushing parents to get ready for school and help their kids be successful.

To kick of the school year they are encouraging school PTA's to have what they are calling "Back the Future" events encouraging parents to join.

"What were doing is we're encouraging our PTA's to have what we call "Back the Future" events that is our over-wide membership theme the idea is that joining PTA means you're backing the future of the country because our students are our future," Lisa Holbrook, PTA President, said .

The goal of PTA is to offer opportunities for families to come in and feel like they are a part of the school.

With the special session underway, the Texas PTA is working hard to protect and improve public schools.

Holbrook said their two priorities right now in the special session are financing for public schools, which they feel has not been addressed at all, and preventing vouchers from passing.

She says they are pushing for House Bill 21 to go through the Senate without any changes in order to get additional funding for public education.

"It's a first step, our concern is property tax collections which is suppose to all be funneled towards education at the state level," Holbrook said. "Over the last ten years $14 billion in property tax collections have been sent to the state but only $11.9 billion of those have actually been spent on public ed."

They are hopeful this funding will go through, while another big topic is vouchers, she said. They oppose vouchers because its not completely fair and they hurt public schools.

"Well in rural America and in Texas there aren't private schools in Plainview or others areas that are our agriculture backbone for this nation," Holbrook said, "so they don't have that same choice and if we can't give students the 5.4 million students in our public schools the same choices then it's not right."

Holbrook is meeting with PTA members at Friendship ISD Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss PTA plans for the coming year.

She says all PTA representatives are welcome to attend.

