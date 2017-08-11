Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Slaton ISD Logo (Source: Facebook) Slaton ISD Logo (Source: Facebook)
SLATON, TX (KCBD) -

The Slaton Tigers roar into 2017 looking to Improve on a 1-9 season.

Stacey Martin enters his second season as the Tigers Head Coach.

He joined Pete live on the Community Coverage Tour stop in Slaton.

