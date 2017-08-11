Slaton Girls basketball/Cross Country ready for another season

The Slaton Tigerettes have a new head coach as Tiffany Potts comes home to lead this basketball program that has won 5 State Championships.

Slaton Cross Country is running the right way under head coach Rustin Klafka. They went to State last season.

Coach Potts and Klafka joined Pete Christy live on the Community Coverage Tour stop in Slaton.

