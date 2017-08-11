Slaton Girls basketball/Cross Country ready for another season

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
The Slaton Tigerettes have a new head coach as Tiffany Potts comes home to lead this basketball program that has won 5 State Championships. Slaton Cross Country is running the right way under head coach Rustin Klafka. They went to State last season. Coach Potts and Klafka joined Pete Christy live on the Community Coverage Tour stop in Slaton.
The Slaton Tigerettes have a new head coach as Tiffany Potts comes home to lead this basketball program that has won 5 State Championships. Slaton Cross Country is running the right way under head coach Rustin Klafka. They went to State last season. Coach Potts and Klafka joined Pete Christy live on the Community Coverage Tour stop in Slaton.
The Slaton Tigers roar into 2017 looking to Improve on a 1-9 season.
The Slaton Tigers roar into 2017 looking to Improve on a 1-9 season.
Dallas Cowboy Running Back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Dallas Cowboy Running Back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In the eyes of Ron Mayberry, every day of your life, you are a coach.
In the eyes of Ron Mayberry, every day of your life, you are a coach.