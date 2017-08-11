Vamos A Pescar event to be hosted Saturday

The ninth annual Vamos a Pescar, Let's Go Fishing event will be hosted at 6 a.m. Saturday at Buddy Holly Lake near North University Avenue and Cesar Chavez Drive.

The event is hosted by Los Hermanos Familia, a local nonprofit group. All children under 17-years-old must be accompanied by an adult. Lunch will be provided to those who are registered for the event.

Registration information can be found at www.loshermanosfamilia.org. The purpose of the event is to bring families together while they are also able to fish.

More information about the overall event can be found on the Vamos a Pescar Facebook event page.

