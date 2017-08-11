Two car crash causes rollover near 93rd Street

A two car crash after 5 p.m Friday near 93rd sent one person to the hospital after they were trapped inside their vehicle.

The driver of a pickup truck was trapped inside their vehicle and needed the assistance of Lubbock Fire and Rescue, who had to cut out the front windshield to get that person out of the vehicle.

At the moment there are no details as to the severity of injuries or how the crash happened. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.