Rescue crews responding to house fire on 49th Street

Two houses sit heavily damaged after a fire near the 4500 block of 49th Street (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Crews from the Lubbock Fire Department are currently responding to a house fire located at 4512 49th St.

The original call came in a bit before 5:30 p.m. and police are working to block off traffic to one of the streets near that area. The fire was put out a little after 6 p.m.

At the moment there are two houses that have suffered from heavy fire damage.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has a crew responding to that fire and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.