Texas Tech to celebrate West Texas oil, gas industry

The Crosbyton Chiefs enter 2017 with a new head coach as Colby Huseman takes over the pigskin program.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
The Texas Tech men’s basketball program and head coach Chris Beard released its 2017-18 nonconference schedule on Saturday. Game times and television networks will be announced at a later date.
Texas Tech will celebrate the West Texas oil and gas industry on Sept. 30 when the Red Raiders host Oklahoma State at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Slaton Tigerettes have a new head coach as Tiffany Potts comes home to lead this basketball program that has won 5 State Championships. Slaton Cross Country is running the right way under head coach Rustin Klafka. They went to State last season. Coach Potts and Klafka joined Pete Christy live on the Community Coverage Tour stop in Slaton.
