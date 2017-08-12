Tech men's basketball announce non-conference home schedule

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball program and head coach Chris Beard released its 2017-18 nonconference schedule on Saturday. Game times and television networks will be announced at a later date.



Overall, the Red Raiders have nine nonconference home dates at the United Supermarkets Arena and a throwback matchup with former Southwest Conference rival Rice (Dec. 16) at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. The Bubble served as Texas Tech’s home court from 1956-57 to 1998-99 highlighted by a 35-game winning streak and two undefeated marks during the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. Further information, including ticket options, for the Coliseum game will be announced at a later date.



Texas Tech will host Angelo State (Nov. 3) for an exhibition contest with free admission before opening the regular season versus South Alabama (Nov. 10) and Maine (Nov. 14) during the regional rounds of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament. The Red Raiders will meet Wofford (Nov. 22) and Savannah State (Nov. 25) to wrap up their November home slate.



Texas Tech takes on Nevada (Dec. 5) who amassed 28 victories and a NCAA Tournament appearance coupled with Mountain West regular season and tournament titles last season. The Red Raiders also square off with Kennesaw State (Dec. 13), Florida Atlantic (Dec. 19) and Abilene Christian (Dec. 22) before Big 12 action begins on Friday, December 29.



Texas Tech has nonconference games that have previously been announced against Boston College (Nov. 18) and versus Northwestern or LaSalle (Nov. 19) at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Red Raiders also travel to South Carolina (Jan. 27) as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.



Texas Tech ranked 26th in the nation for the largest average attendance increase between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. More season tickets have already been sold for 2017-18 than all of last season. Fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets now to reserve the best available seats.



Season tickets are on-sale and feature affordable payment plans for as low as $199. Season tickets can be purchased in person at the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located on the East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium, online at www.TexasTech.com or over the phone at (806) 742-8324. Single-game and mini-plan ticket information will be announced by the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office at a later date.



Visit www.TexasTech.com for the latest news and information on the men's basketball program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets at www.Facebook.com/TexasTechMBB along with @TexasTechMBB on Twitter and Instagram.

