Silent Wings Museum to host Spirit of '45 Day

To honor those who served and supported armed forces at the end of World War II, Lubbock's Silent Wings Museum will host its Spirit of '45 Day celebration.

The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at their location, 6202 North I-27. Spirit of '45 Day is a designated day to celebrate the end of WWII, which was announced on Aug. 14, 1945.

So for the museum they will have free children's activities, food trucks and jazz and big band music throughout most of the day. Admission to the museum is free and all are invited to attend.

More information can be found on the museum's Facebook event page.

