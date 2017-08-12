Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Colby Huseman (Source: Pete Christy, KCBD)
CROSBYTON, TX (KCBD) -

The Crosbyton Chiefs enter 2017 with a new head coach as Colby Huseman takes over the pigskin program.
 
“It’s been a good transition so far. We have a good group of kids here. They are fighting every day," Huseman said. "They are here to learn every day. They have bought in to what we are doing. We really feel like we have a chance to have a very successful season.”
 
Crosbyton has a strong non-district schedule with Tahoka, Farwell, Sudan, SpringLake-Earth and Smyer, which will get them ready for District 2 in 2A-D2.
 
“It’s one of the toughest ones to go through. We have Wellington, Memphis, Clarendon, Ralls will be a great game," Huseman said. "Lockney is rocking and rolling. Night in and night out it will be tough.”

