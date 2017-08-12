The Reap What You Sow Barbell Classic brings weightlifters from all over to Lubbock

Weightlifters from all over the state of Texas traveled to the Hub City for the first Reap What You Sow Barbell Classic to showcase their strengths.

It's the first time Lubbock hosted a United States Power-lifting Association competition.

Both men and women of all ages competed in multiple lifts testing their limits in front of a huge crowd at MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites located at 801 Ave. Q. There were 55 total athletes who competed.

Next year, Lubbock will host two more USPA competitions. The first one will be in January and then the second competition is in August.

