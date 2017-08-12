The Reap What You Sow Barbell Classic brings weightlifters from all over to Lubbock

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
The Ralls Jackrabbits have a new head coach as Kevin Sherrill leads the pigskin program.
Ron Mayberry hosted a book signing at Raider Ranch this afternoon.
Weightlifters from all over the state of Texas traveled to the Hub City for the first Reap What You Sow Barbell Classic to showcase their strengths.
The Crosbyton Chiefs enter 2017 with a new head coach as Colby Huseman takes over the pigskin program.
