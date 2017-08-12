Retired Coach Ron Mayberry host book signing for fifth book

Ron Mayberry hosted a book signing at Raider Ranch this afternoon.

Mayberry is no stranger to the South Plains, after coaching basketball for 53 years he decided to write a book about his coaching experience.

He coached at 32 different schools throughout the state of Texas, including Trinity Christian, Wellman Union, Wayland Baptist and South Plains College. Coach Mayberry collected 908 wins over his 53 year coaching career.

