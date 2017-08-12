Pigskin Preview: Ralls Jackrabbits

The Ralls Jackrabbits have a new head coach as Kevin Sherrill leads the pigskin program.



“It’s been good. This community is ready for a change., ready to be competitive in football again," Sherrill said. "All the pieces are coming together and we’re really excited about it.”



Ralls has won just 4 total games in the last 3 seasons so they need to learn to win and turn things around.



“Right now we are flying under the radar and that’s where we want to be. We have to prove ourselves, I’m not going to sell these kids short," Sherrill said. "I know we can win some games. We have to focus on getting better each week.”



Sherrill feels the community is ready. He hopes they can win some games and start getting it turned around.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.