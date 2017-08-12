Law enforcement from all over for deputy's funeral procession

President Donald Trump says there's "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that's broken out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.
Today we're hearing from those who knew missing Lubbock sailor Lt. Steven Hopkins.
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.
After a week, the family of 28-year-old Deputy and Police Officer Jason Fann have been able to put him to rest.
