Law enforcement from all over for deputy's funeral procession

After a week, the family of 28-year-old Deputy and Police Officer Jason Fann have been able to put him to rest.

To show their respects to the officer, who died last Saturday after responding to a call in Yoakum County, law enforcement officials gathered from all over the area and helped in a funeral procession in Plains.

Today's procession left from Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock and went to Plains.

