Lubbock Police seeking help in finding elderly man - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Missing elderly man found by police

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Jerry Bayless (Source: Lubbock Police Department) Jerry Bayless (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Sixty-year-old Jerry Bayless has been found by police after going missing early Sunday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department is reporting that Bayless was found at 82nd Street and University after at around 1:15 p.m.

Bayless was last seen Sunday morning at a group home he was staying at, located at 3103 96th St. Staff went to check on him around 4:30 a.m. and then again at 7:30 a.m. 

When they went to check on him the last time, he was not within the residence. 

He is no longer considered missing and after being checked by EMS is on his way back to his group home. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

