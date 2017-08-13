Missing elderly man found by police

With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.
With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.
Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.
As the nation watched tension between white nationalists and counter protestors turn violent Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, worries began to emerge that the discord would come to a Texas college town next.
As the nation watched tension between white nationalists and counter protestors turn violent Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, worries began to emerge that the discord would come to a Texas college town next.
The accident investigation team of the Lubbock Police Department is currently responding to a wreck on 82nd Street and University Avenue.
The accident investigation team of the Lubbock Police Department is currently responding to a wreck on 82nd Street and University Avenue.