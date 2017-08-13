Accident Investigation Team responding to Loop, University Avenue crash

A map shows the chain of events that lead to a collision near South Loop 289 and University Avenue (Source: Caleb Holder)

The Accident Investigation Team of the Lubbock Police Department is currently responding to a wreck near South Loop 289 and University Avenue.

The original call to LPD's dispatch office came in as 82nd Street and University Avenue. Traffic for both directions of University Avenue were closed for a while on Sunday afternoon as the team tried to assess the damage.

Police say a white Ford pickup truck was traveling west on the access road of the Loop and came upon the intersection to University. The driver did not turn and continued to drive across the northbound lanes, over the median, into on-coming traffic and hit another Ford pickup that was going south on University.

After the collision, the white Ford continued to travel across the road, traveling west, over the sidewalk and into some bushes by a nearby Valero gas station. The driver of the white pickup was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but that was later upgraded while the person was at the hospital.

Initially, the crash did not need the assistance of the Accident Investigation Team, but once the driver's condition was upgraded they were called out. This was also the reason for delayed and detoured traffic.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

