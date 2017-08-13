Accident Investigation Team responding to Loop, University Avenu - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Accident Investigation Team responding to Loop, University Avenue crash

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A white Ford pickup sits as it is being inspected by Lubbock Police's Accident Investigation Team (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) A white Ford pickup sits as it is being inspected by Lubbock Police's Accident Investigation Team (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
A map shows the chain of events that lead to a collision near South Loop 289 and University Avenue (Source: Caleb Holder) A map shows the chain of events that lead to a collision near South Loop 289 and University Avenue (Source: Caleb Holder)
Source: Caleb Holder Source: Caleb Holder
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Accident Investigation Team of the Lubbock Police Department is currently responding to a wreck near South Loop 289 and University Avenue.

The original call to LPD's dispatch office came in as 82nd Street and University Avenue. Traffic for both directions of University Avenue were closed for a while on Sunday afternoon as the team tried to assess the damage. 

Police say a white Ford pickup truck was traveling west on the access road of the Loop and came upon the intersection to University. The driver did not turn and continued to drive across the northbound lanes, over the median, into on-coming traffic and hit another Ford pickup that was going south on University. 

After the collision, the white Ford continued to travel across the road, traveling west, over the sidewalk and into some bushes by a nearby Valero gas station. The driver of the white pickup was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but that was later upgraded while the person was at the hospital.

Initially, the crash did not need the assistance of the Accident Investigation Team, but once the driver's condition was upgraded they were called out. This was also the reason for delayed and detoured traffic.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Experts: Violence the result of political pressure cooker

    Experts: Violence the result of political pressure cooker

    Sunday, August 13 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-13 22:17:02 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-08-14 02:58:28 GMT

    With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.

    With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.

  • Crash suspect's ex-teacher says he idolized Hitler, Nazism

    Crash suspect's ex-teacher says he idolized Hitler, Nazism

    Sunday, August 13 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-08-13 06:36:55 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-08-14 02:58:11 GMT

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

  • Justin Thomas rallies to win the PGA Championship

    Justin Thomas rallies to win the PGA Championship

    Sunday, August 13 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-08-13 16:46:42 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-14 02:48:11 GMT

    Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.

    Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.

    •   
Powered by Frankly