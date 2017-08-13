Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of South Plains

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the South Plains, until midnight.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in New Mexico and move into the South Plains later this evening and overnight.

There will be a potential for isolated strong to severe storms will large hail, high winds and very heavy rainfall. The greatest threat of severe storms will be in the northern south plains from Muleshoe east to Plainview and Matador.

Heavy rain is possible across most of the region this evening and overnight, with some local flooding.

Storms will move from New Mexico into the panhandle and south plains late in the evening and impact the central south plains around or even after midnight and continue in to early Tuesday morning.

