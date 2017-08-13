Chiefs promote quarterback Patrick Mahomes

If you watched Patrick Mahomes first game as a Kansas City Chief, you would have seen him doing what he does best.

Rolling out of the pocket, throwing the ball across his body into the end zone to receiver Marcus Kemp for his first NFL Touchdown.

Mahomes also completed 7-of-9 passes for 49 yards in the game.

After seeing those stats, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was asked Friday if this promotion was something Mahomes earned or something he planned on doing regardless of performance. Reid made it clear the promotion was merit-based.

In a news conference, Reid gave a statement on Mahomes moving up the depth chart.

“We’re going to give Patrick a chance to work with the twos, like Tyler has had here in the last couple of weeks,” Reid said. “And it’s not because of Tyler’s performance in the game. I thought he actually played very well, but it gives Patrick, who did a nice job too, an opportunity to step up and work with that second group and see what he could do there.”

