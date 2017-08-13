Chiefs promote quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The Lockney Longhorns have a new head coach as Defensive Coordinator Richard Jackson moves up to lead the pigskin program.
Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.
If you watched Patrick Mahomes first game as a Kansas City Chief, you would have seen him doing what he does best.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
The Ralls Jackrabbits have a new head coach as Kevin Sherrill leads the pigskin program.
