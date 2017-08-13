KCBD Sports Xta: Play of the week WD - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xta: Play of the week WD

ARLINGTON, TX (KCBD) -

KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week was a no doubter for the Sports Xtra staff. As the Texas Rangers honor Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez by forever retiring the number 7. 

