Pigskin Preview: Lockney Longhorns

The Lockney Longhorns have a new head coach as Defensive Coordinator Richard Jackson moves up to lead the pigskin program.

“We have a whole new attitude. Everyone is excited. It’s a new day," Jackson said. "I appreciate the community, the kids, the coaches. It’s a new day.”

Besides a new coach, Lockney has a new field that has the community buzzing.

“New field is great. It’s outstanding. I want to say thank you to the community. The kids love it. It’s been hard to keep them off it,” he said.

Lockney is in a tough district but they look to make some noise.

“We have a chance. Wellington is going to strong. Crosbyton is always strong. Ralls has a new coach. Memphis has a heck of a running back," Jackson said. "Our attitude is it doesn’t matter who we play, you’re going to be in a dog fight. We’re Lockney and we are coming up.”

