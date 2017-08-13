I Beat Pete: Rock Hunting vs. Crosby County Rocks

Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.
Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.
This week I headed out to Ralls to look for Rocks against Crosby County Rocks. They are a Facebook group that paints and hides rocks as random acts of kindness.
This week I headed out to Ralls to look for Rocks against Crosby County Rocks. They are a Facebook group that paints and hides rocks as random acts of kindness.
We are exactly 20-days away from the kickoff of the Texas Tech football season.
We are exactly 20-days away from the kickoff of the Texas Tech football season.
KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week was a no doubter for the Sports Xtra staff. As the Texas Rangers honor Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez by forever retiring the number 7.
KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week was a no doubter for the Sports Xtra staff. As the Texas Rangers honor Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez by forever retiring the number 7.
The Lockney Longhorns have a new head coach as Defensive Coordinator Richard Jackson moves up to lead the pigskin program.
The Lockney Longhorns have a new head coach as Defensive Coordinator Richard Jackson moves up to lead the pigskin program.