I Beat Pete: Rock Hunting vs. Crosby County Rocks

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
RALLS, TX (KCBD) -

This week I headed out to Ralls to look for Rocks against Crosby County Rocks. They are a Facebook group that paints and hides rocks as random acts of kindness.

They hide their rocks in Lorenzo, Ralls and Crosbyton.

You can like Crosby County Rocks on Facebook.

There are other rock groups in West Texas including Lubbock, so keep your eyes open for cool looking rocks.

For our challenge, 10 rocks were hid all around Ralls football stadium. Both teams had 15 minutes to find as many rocks as we could.

If you have a challenge, email me at Ibeatpete@kcbd.com

