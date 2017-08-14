LPD searching for suspect in hit-and-run Saturday night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD searching for suspect in hit-and-run Saturday night

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Saturday night.

LPD received a call around 10:40 pm Saturday night that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Waco Avenue. Responding officers found a male lying on the street.

Lubbock Police took 18-year-old Timothy Green to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Through the initial investigation, police say the victim was walking westbound along the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. A dark-colored car struck the victim and continued driving.

The suspect has not yet been located. 

