LPD responding to submerged vehicle near Elgin Ave

Emergency crews are on the scene of a submerged vehicle in the playa lake near the 7000 block of Elgin Avenue.

According to Lubbock Police, a man was fishing and left for several hours, in which time it rained. When he returned and tried to pull out of the area, his tires started spinning and he couldn't stop the SUV from sliding into the water. He ran to his house to call for help.

The dive team is currently on the scene.

A witness, Dani Garrison, who lives across the water, says she heard someone screaming and saw a car in the water. She says she told a neighbor to call the cops and jumped in the water but did not find anyone. A neighbor told Garrison she saw somebody running in the area.

There is no word on citations at the time.

