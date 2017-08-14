LPD responding to submerged vehicle near Elgin Ave - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD responding to submerged vehicle near Elgin Ave

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a submerged vehicle in the playa lake near the 7000 block of Elgin Avenue. 

According to Lubbock Police, a man was fishing and left for several hours, in which time it rained. When he returned and tried to pull out of the area, his tires started spinning and he couldn't stop the SUV from sliding into the water. He ran to his house to call for help.

The dive team is currently on the scene. 

A witness, Dani Garrison, who lives across the water, says she heard someone screaming and saw a car in the water. She says she told a neighbor to call the cops and jumped in the water but did not find anyone. A neighbor told Garrison she saw somebody running in the area. 

KCBD has a crew on the scene. 

There is no word on citations at the time. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

    Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-08-14 08:48:26 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-14 16:30:59 GMT

    Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

    Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

  • More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

    More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-08-14 08:07:08 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-08-14 16:29:57 GMT
    Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.
    Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

  • Pressure mounts on Trump to address race-fueled clash

    Pressure mounts on Trump to address race-fueled clash

    Monday, August 14 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-08-14 07:37:01 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-08-14 16:29:52 GMT

    In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

    In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

    •   
Powered by Frankly