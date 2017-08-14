Lubbock Symphony Orchestra celebrates 71st season - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Symphony Orchestra celebrates 71st season

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra celebrates 71st season Lubbock Symphony Orchestra celebrates 71st season
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 71st season as a professional, non-profit orchestra. 

This year's theme is Imagine: Our Music, Your Canvas. 

This season, the orchestra will examine the history of the music and its relationship with art. 

For example, for a piece like "Pictures at an Exhibition" by Mussorgsky, which is part of the second Masterworks concert in November, there is a connection between art and the music it inspired. 

Galen Wixson, CEO and President of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, said the season offers a submersion experience of diverse music in the broader context of art. 

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and its 71st season.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

    Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-08-14 08:48:26 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:49:42 GMT

    Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

    Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

  • Trump names hate groups, denouncing Charlottesville violence

    Trump names hate groups, denouncing Charlottesville violence

    Monday, August 14 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-08-14 07:37:01 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:48:53 GMT

    In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

    In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

  • More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

    More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-08-14 08:07:08 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:48:16 GMT
    Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.
    Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.
    •   
Powered by Frankly