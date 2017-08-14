Lubbock Symphony Orchestra celebrates 71st season

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 71st season as a professional, non-profit orchestra.

This year's theme is Imagine: Our Music, Your Canvas.

This season, the orchestra will examine the history of the music and its relationship with art.

For example, for a piece like "Pictures at an Exhibition" by Mussorgsky, which is part of the second Masterworks concert in November, there is a connection between art and the music it inspired.

Galen Wixson, CEO and President of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, said the season offers a submersion experience of diverse music in the broader context of art.

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and its 71st season.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.