Airport to host TSA Pre-Check enrollment

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, holiday's excluded, the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will host a TSA Pre?®enrollment.

The pre-enrollment program allows low-risk travelers to experience faster, efficient screening at participating airports around the U.S., according to a news release from the City of Lubbock. The event will take place at the airport ticket counter from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m.

However, Lubbock's airport will only participate in the program as staffing there allows. Travelers in Lubbock are encouraged to take advantage of this enrollment period to work toward an easier hassle-free airport check-in.

For more information on this program, fliers are asked to visit the Lubbock TSA Pre?®enrollment website. 

