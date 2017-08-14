TSA Pre-Check enrollment begins at Lubbock Preston Smith Airport

U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
As infrastructure is leveled and filled with water, Lubbock agencies are deploying to help in the Texas Gulf.
