Don Cosby named president of First Bancshares of Texas

Don Cosby, new president of First Bancshares of Texas. (Source: FirstCapitol Bank of Texas)

The holding company for FirstCapitol Bank of Texas, First Bancshares of Texas, has announced Don Cosby as its new president.

Cosby was formerly the co-founder, president and chief operating officer of Carlile Bancshares, Inc., before being promoted to this position, according to a FirstCapitol news release.

“Don brings a lifetime of banking experience to FirstCapital and First Bancshares, with a vast and practical knowledge in running complex organizations,” Ken Burgess, Chairman of FCBT, said in a news release. “As the banking industry undergoes unprecedented change at an accelerating pace, Don’s wisdom and steady hand will provide the guidance we need to serve our customers. I am excited to welcome him to our team.”

