Don Cosby named president of First Bancshares of Texas - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Don Cosby named president of First Bancshares of Texas

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Don Cosby, new president of First Bancshares of Texas. (Source: FirstCapitol Bank of Texas) Don Cosby, new president of First Bancshares of Texas. (Source: FirstCapitol Bank of Texas)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The holding company for FirstCapitol Bank of Texas, First Bancshares of Texas, has announced Don Cosby as its new president.

Cosby was formerly the co-founder, president and chief operating officer of Carlile Bancshares, Inc., before being promoted to this position, according to a FirstCapitol news release. 

“Don brings a lifetime of banking experience to FirstCapital and First Bancshares, with a vast and practical knowledge in running complex organizations,” Ken Burgess, Chairman of FCBT, said in a news release. “As the banking industry undergoes unprecedented change at an accelerating pace, Don’s wisdom and steady hand will provide the guidance we need to serve our customers. I am excited to welcome him to our team.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

    Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-08-14 08:48:26 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:41:24 GMT

    Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

    Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

  • Trump names hate groups, denouncing Charlottesville violence

    Trump names hate groups, denouncing Charlottesville violence

    Monday, August 14 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-08-14 07:37:01 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:41:28 GMT

    In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

    In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

  • More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

    More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-08-14 08:07:08 GMT
    Monday, August 14 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:39:20 GMT
    Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.
    Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.
    •   
Powered by Frankly