Valero gifts makes teaching lab possible at Tech Chemical Engineering Dept.

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A San Antonio based company, the Valero Foundation, has recognized the Edward E. Whitacre College of Engineering by donating a $1 million gift that will provide a new laboratory to one of its departments.

Dubbed the Valero Experiential Learning Lab, Tech's Department of Chemical Engineering will be granted a 2,000-square-foot facility in the basement of the Livermore Center, according to a Tech news release. The new lab will help in small-scale and benchtop experiments, which will include a gas absorber, fluidized bed, microscope, bioreactor and gas chromatography unit.

The new lab will also increase space by about 65 percent.

“Valero is proud to contribute to the state-of-the art experiential learning laboratory at Texas Tech,” Lane Riggs, Valero executive vice president of refining operations and engineering, said in the release. “It is important to provide excellent facilities to students. The hands-on experience will prepare them to become better engineers and industry leaders.”

