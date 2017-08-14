In 19th Street demonstration man calls for unity

JOsh McCollum stands on the side of the road waving a side as part of his Stop the Hate Movement (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)

In a demonstration on 19th Street Monday, Josh McCollum was set out to bring a little more peace to the world.

Alone on the sidewalk, McCollum waved his sign to cars passing by with the words, "no money needed. Just stop The Hate. and show Love and compassion to each other." This was part of McCollum's self started Stop The Hate movement.

"We see all the stuff going on right now, all the riots in Charlottesville, not too long ago we had all the stuff happening in Dallas, before that I think there was something in North Carolina," McCollum said. "We just have too much hate in this world, meaning our kids are growing up watching these things on TV, thinking it's OK to riot in the streets and assault people, just because your beliefs aren't there."

