TABC announces back to school undercover operations

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will conduct a series of undercover operations through August and September to identify retailers who may illegally sell alcohol to people under 21-years-old.

This will take place at thousands of establishments across the State of Texas, according to a TABC news release. The process of these stings include staging a scenario in which an underage person attempts to buy alcohol.

If the sale is successful the retailer and its employees could face administrative and possible criminal charges.

“Our retailers take the lead in preventing alcohol from falling into the hands of minors,” TABC Executive Chief Robert Saenz said in the release. “This year, as in years past, we’re urging all retailers to make sure their employees have the tools they need to ensure anyone who purchases alcohol is of legal age to do so.”

