Pigskin Preview: Plains Cowboys

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
PLAINS, TX (KCBD) -

The Plains Cowboys enter their second season under head coach Robert Hernandez, who expects to see improvement.

“We are going to make it pay off this year. They’re ready to go. Excited to be here," Hernandez said. "Cowboys are going to have a great season and let’s see what happens.”

The Cowboys have only seven total wins over the last six seasons, but they look to get going in non-district against teams like Sudan and Lubbock Christian. Hopefully they’ll be prepared for District 4 of 2AD2.

“Hamlin is tough. They are always ranked up there. Roscoe is up there. Seagraves, we have a tough District," Hernandez said.  "Tahoka is going to be tough. Roby is getting better. It’s a tough district/ You better play week in and week out and hope your guys can stay injury free.”

