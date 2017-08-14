Experts stress eye protection as South Plains prepares for solar eclipse

As the sun prepares to make a rare disappearance behind the moon on Monday, Aug. 21, folks on South Plains are also preparing to witness the rare Solar Eclipse or at least 77 percent of it, according to most projections.

Specialized solar-viewing glasses are hard to come by as doctors and other experts warn of great damage to the eyes if they aren’t used.

“In the last week, we've sold several hundred pairs,” James Nesmith ,Administrative Manager at the Science Spectrum, said. “We're actually out of stock at the current time.”

The Science Spectrum is one place in Lubbock struggling to keep up with the demand of these solar-viewing glasses.

Another order has been made in hopes of restocking the glasses they are selling for $2.15 a pair ahead of the eclipse and their viewing party, he said, which is providing safe alternatives for those who aren’t lucky enough to get a pair of glasses.

“Some of those start with things as basic as pinhole viewers.You can actually take a little postcard. We’ll have some available with a hole in it. You can hold it away and let the sun shine through it onto an object where you aren’t looking directly at it and see how the moon moves between the sun and the earth and the eclipse that’s made," Nesmith said. "We’re also going to let kids, through a craft activity, build their own viewer out of cardboard and tubes and do the same kind of activity. We will also have some safe solar-viewing cards, which are like the glasses that have the approved lens so that you can actually look directly at the sun.”

Doctors say without those glasses, you could be sacrificing your vision.

“Everyone knows you shouldn’t look at the sun,” Dr. Garrett Wentz at The Vision Center of West Texas said. “That's never a good, healthy thing for your eyes. It's got UV radiation, infrared radiation. It can affect your cornea, your lens and your retina.”

“It can cause over time cataracts,” Wentz said. “There’s something called Solar Retinopathy, which can really affect the retina. [The sun] can also affect your cornea which is the outer cover of your eye, the clear part of your eye. Photokeratitis is what that is called.”

Wentz said his office can also provide the eclipse lenses because not even sunglasses are enough to protect you.

“Even if you are taking a picture of it, it can still affect your eye,” Wentz said. “Looking at it through binoculars, a telescope, anything like that, it can still affect your eye. Use those eclipse filters. They're going to protect the UV light from reaching the eye, reaching the retina and damaging the eye.”

According to the Science Spectrum, the eclipse will begin at 11:30 a.m. with peak max coverage at 12:57 p.m. The Science Spectrum’s free viewing party is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Along with the viewing crafts, the event includes live streaming of locations experiencing a total eclipse and the Science Spectrum’s SpaceBubble or mini planetarium.

Lubbock’s Patterson Library is giving away eclipse glasses on August 21 starting at 8:00 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

The American Astronomical Society provides a list of reputable vendors of eclipse glasses on their website.

