Overgrown grass causes problems for homeowners

Residents and lawn mowing businesses are struggling to deal with the extra growth.

Yolanda Davild said grass behind her house is so tall that she can barely get to her trashcan.

"This is what I get up to see every morning, this is what I see, this is a mess right here. I can't even come out here and take my trash out," Davild said.

She has called the city and talked to them in person and she is not getting any type of help, she said.

"I've been to the city, I've called the city so many times, they're not doing anything about it," she said.

However, she isn't the only one dealing with the tall grass.

Jake Derkowski with Matador Mowing says they have been working longer hours and even asking friends to come and help mow.

"Once it started raining we were getting calls like left and right to the point where we couldn't even make all of them," Derkowski said. "When business was normal we were probably 20-25 hours a week and for the past two or three weeks probably 40 to 50."

He has had four extra calls just today and says it is important to not forget about clearing the area around water meters, he said.

"Its one thing we focus on the most because its a lot cheaper to pay us to mow your entire lawn and weed-eater around your meter which takes 5 minutes than paying who knows how much," Derkowski said.

Letting the grass get too tall before calling to make an appointment not only takes the company longer to finish but also wears on the equipment.

If you do need to make a lawn care appointment try to contact the lawn company a couple days in advance so they can fit your lawn into their schedule.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.