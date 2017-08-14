Vaccinations: Summer Homework for Parents

Dieting is tough enough. But when you're the only one at home cutting back on calories, you might face temptation every time you open the fridge.
Scientists experimenting with the marijuana compound cannabidiol as an epilepsy treatment must evaluate any interactions with other anti-seizure drugs patients are taking, researchers report.
Many children look forward to heading back to school, but an expert in child psychology notes that the new school year can cause anxiety for some kids.
Marijuana use may triple your risk of dying from high blood pressure, a new study suggests.
Many cancer patients in the United States are shocked by their out-of-pocket costs for care -- with some spending one-third of their income on treatment, a new study finds.
Behavioral therapy for children with autism also benefits their parents, a new study finds.
People with failing kidneys are at increased risk of developing a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm, a new report suggests.
