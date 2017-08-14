NWS team from Lubbock travels to Turkey to assess storm damage

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
A female stunt driver for the movie "Deadpool 2" has died in a crash during filming.
A female stunt driver for the movie "Deadpool 2" has died in a crash during filming.
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.
When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.
The cleanup effort continues in Turkey, after a severe storm swept through the town Sunday night.
The cleanup effort continues in Turkey, after a severe storm swept through the town Sunday night.