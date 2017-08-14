NWS team from Lubbock travels to Turkey to assess storm damage

The cleanup effort continues in Turkey, after a severe storm swept through the town Sunday night.

A Damage Assessment Team from the National Weather Service in Lubbock traveled to Turkey Monday to survey the damage.

As the team took a look at the destruction left behind from the storm, members say it looks like a downburst caused the damage.

The National Weather Service describes a downburst as something that happens when a storm collapses, causing all of the wind and rain to rush to the ground.

According to the National Weather Service, a downburst can be as strong as a tornado.

Our sister station in Amarillo, KFDA, spoke with several residents in Turkey, including one who says his mother’s house was destroyed from the high winds.

“I got a big old wind and I come back into town and I see all this debris and then she calls me and says come get me out of the house, my roof just caved in... I was about two blocks away and I come over and took her and my brother out the house. But it wasn't over yet, it was still really windy,” the resident said.

The National Weather Service of Lubbock plans to release an official statement on Tuesday with further details on the storm.

Members did estimate the winds reached up to 100 miles per hour.

The full report from the NWS can be found on its website.

