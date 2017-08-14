Hot, Humid and Rain

Storm potential remains good on Tuesday, but will be on the decrease beginning on Wednesday.

Storms should be developing late in the afternoon on Tuesday and coverage will increase through the evening and continue overnight in the eastern south plains.

There is a slight chance for some isolated severe storms with large hail and high winds. Any of the heavier storms will have the possibility to produce heavy rainfall with amounts in excess of 1" or higher likely.

There will be little change in temperatures on Tuesday with the Lubbock high near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a lower rain chance, in the afternoon and overnight along with higher temps, climbing back to the low 90s in Lubbock.

It will be hot and humid the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.