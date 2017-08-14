Pigskin Preview: Tahoka Bulldogs

The Tahoka Bulldogs enter the season with a new Head Coach as Stephen Overstreet moves up from defensive coordinator to lead the pigskin program.

“I’ve been here four years. Extremely excited about the opportunity," Overstreet said. "This place has been real good to me and my family. I think it’s a good time to be in Tahoka.”

Tahoka has a strong non-district schedule and they hope to battle for a top four finish in district and earn a playoff spot.

“Our district is tough. Hamlin, Roscoe, Roby, Plains and Seagraves. I think it will be a solid district," Overstreet said. "Our motto is grind. We have to come in every day and work and try to change something. Nothing changes if nothing changes. Hopefully we can get one of those top 4 spots and advance to the postseason.”

