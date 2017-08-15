Last day of early voting for special election for Lamesa City Council

Today is the last day to early vote for a special city election for a representative of District 3 on the Lamesa City Council. Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

The District 3 seat on the City Council was previously held by Fabian Rubio, but he decided to run for the Dist. 2 seat held by Marie Briseno. Briseno was re-elected in May and Rubio gave up his seat on the City Council.

Only those who live within District 3 of the City of Lamesa are eligible to vote.

Voters need to go to Lamesa City Hall at 601 South 1st Street to cast their ballot.

Election Day is August 19 at City Hall from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

