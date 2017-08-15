Lubbock Chamber encourages businesses to hang Welcome Back Students signs

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce encourages all local businesses to display banners, flags and signage to welcome college students back to Lubbock between August 16 and September 4.

The fall semester kicks off during this time for Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist University – Lubbock and South Plains College – Lubbock.

Businesses are reminded to follow these instructions:

Signs/banners cannot be placed in the 25-foot vision triangle at any street intersection. Signs/banners need to be set back at least 10 feet from the property line (not the back of curb). Signs/banners should display the least amount of business identification possible since the objective is to welcome students. Signs/banners may be erected from August 16 to September 4.

Visit the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce website for the online directory of businesses that can help produce signage and banners.

Please fly your flags, post your banners and signs to support our college students!

