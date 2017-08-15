2 injured in house explosion in 3300 block of 76th

Scene of explosion at 3300 block of 76th Street (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Two people have been taken to hospital for burn treatment after an explosion in the 3300 block of 76th Street.

The call come in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

LFR believes this accident was related to painters spraying lacquer in the area as part of a remodeling project, but this has not been officially confirmed as of Tuesday.

The fire was quickly contained, but fire officials are concerned that the east wall of the structure may still collapse.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

